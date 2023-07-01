News Wrap: National Weather Service warns Americans of dangerous heat, humidity

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Saturday, millions of Americans are under a blanket of heat and humidity in the South and West, a record number of travelers are heading out of town for the holiday weekend, French President Macron canceled a state visit to Germany after a fourth night of riots across France, and a Hollywood actors strike was temporarily averted.
