Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: National Weather Service warns Americans of dangerous heat, humidity

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, millions of Americans are under a blanket of heat and humidity in the South and West, a record number of travelers are heading out of town for the holiday weekend, French President Macron canceled a state visit to Germany after a fourth night of riots across France, and a Hollywood actors strike was temporarily averted.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch