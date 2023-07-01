What AM radio’s waning reach means for the future of politics and public safety

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
John Yang
John Yang
Solveig Rennan
Solveig Rennan
Leave your feedback
In recent years, podcasts and streaming internet content have been challenging AM radio for listeners. Now, there’s another threat: electric automakers are installing radios without the AM band in new vehicles, citing interference from EV motors. But critics say limiting AM radio’s reach will have repercussions for politics and public safety. Journalist Katie Thornton joins John Yang to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.