What AM radio’s waning reach means for the future of politics and public safety

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Solveig Rennan

Audio

In recent years, podcasts and streaming internet content have been challenging AM radio for listeners. Now, there’s another threat: electric automakers are installing radios without the AM band in new vehicles, citing interference from EV motors. But critics say limiting AM radio’s reach will have repercussions for politics and public safety. Journalist Katie Thornton joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Solveig Rennan

Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.

