Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the serious global health risks posed by increased interactions between humans and bats. Then, how AM radio’s shrinking reach is raising concerns about political discourse and public safety. Plus, a new documentary examines the life and legacy of Little Richard, one of rock and roll’s founding fathers.
