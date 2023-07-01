Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Why rising interactions between bats and humans pose major global health risks

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Andrew Corkery

The search for the origin of COVID-19 has highlighted the risks of viruses transmitted by certain species of bats. In the wild, they can incubate and spread diseases to other animals and humans. Dr. Neil Vora, a physician with Conservation International, joins Ali Rogin to discuss the global health concerns posed by an increasing number of interactions between humans and bats.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

