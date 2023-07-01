Why rising interactions between bats and humans pose major global health risks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
The search for the origin of COVID-19 has highlighted the risks of viruses transmitted by certain species of bats. In the wild, they can incubate and spread diseases to other animals and humans. Dr. Neil Vora, a physician with Conservation International, joins Ali Rogin to discuss the global health concerns posed by an increasing number of interactions between humans and bats.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.