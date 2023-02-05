Why American cities are struggling to supply safe drinking water

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and parts of New York City, Baltimore and the state of Hawaii have all dealt with contaminated water supply over the years. Why are so many cities having problems with their drinking water? Shannon Marquez, dean of global engagement and professor of water, sanitation and hygiene at Columbia University, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch