Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look ahead to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address midway through his term, as he faces a split Congress. Then, we look at how to tackle the nation’s worsening water infrastructure problem. We also hear from a Georgia doctor about her career serving women’s health needs. Plus, how streaming platforms like Spotify are changing the way we listen to music.
