Republican National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Live

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 5 minutes

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 2 in 1 hour

Featured speaker: Melania Trump

News Wrap: New virus cases down 20 percent since early August

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, some hopeful news on the COVID-19 pandemic. Johns Hopkins University reports new infections have slowed to 43,000 per day nationwide -- down more than 20 percent from early August. Also, Texas and Louisiana ordered more than half a million people to evacuate the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura approaches. The storm already killed dozens in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

