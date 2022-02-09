News Wrap: New York, Massachusetts and Illinois move to end indoor mask mandates

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, Massachusetts announced plans to lift its public school mask mandate at the end of the month.

We return to masking in schools after the news summary.

Canadian officials insisted today that anti-vaccine protests at U.S. border crossings must end before they do serious economic damage. Traffic is now stalled between Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario, and the busy Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, has been clogged since Monday.

The mayor of Windsor said today, it has to stop.

Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, Ontario: It will have be resolved one way or the other. And I'm not saying that to suggest that we're going to go in battering rams and 1,000 police officers. That may not be the solution. But there has to be a resolution to get this border crossing open, so that we do not impact the economies of the United States and Canada.