News Wrap: Nor’easter knocks out power to 400,000 in Maine, Massachusetts

Parliament will convene a special session Saturday to vote. But the deal already faces opposition, including from within Johnson's government. Britain is set to leave the E.U. on October 31.

New England — back in the U.S., New England is cleaning up after a powerful nor'easter lashed the region overnight and today. The storm brought heavy rain and wind gusts up to 90 miles an hour. In Roxbury, Massachusetts, storm surge washed boats ashore. Elsewhere, trees fell on homes and cars and downed utility lines. All told, 400,000 customers in Maine and Massachusetts lost power.

Meanwhile, a drought across the Southeastern U.S. is worsening. More than 30 million people are affected from Alabama to Virginia. But some relief may be on the way. Forecasters say that a tropical storm may form tomorrow off the Gulf Coast, and move inland by the weekend.

About 25,000 teachers and staff walked off the job today in Chicago, the nation's third largest public school district. They set up picket lines outside many of the district's 500 schools, demanding better pay and smaller class sizes, among other things.