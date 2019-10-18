October 17, 2019 – PBS NewsHour West full episode

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
A look at today's China and its relationship with the world
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Oct 18
Shields and Brooks on Trump’s Syria ‘blunder,’ impeachment outlook
Read
Oct 17
WATCH: NASA conducts 1st all-female spacewalk
Read
Oct 18
38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe
Read
Oct 17
‘He lied.’ Ohio voters struggle after Trump promised jobs
Read
Oct 18
Clinton implies Russia wants Gabbard as 3rd-party candidate
Politics
Oct 18
By Matthew Lee, Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press
Nation
Oct 18
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press
Making Sen$e
Oct 18
By Gretchen Frazee
By Associated Press
By Hunter Woodall, Associated Press
By Brian Slodysko, Errin Haines, Associated Press
Health
Oct 18
By Laura Santhanam
By David Koenig, Associated Press
World
Oct 18
By Aritz Parra, Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
By Lisa Marie Pane, Associated Press
By Zeina Karam, Associated Press
By Ramesh Santanam, Associated Press
By Bill Barrow, Steve Peoples, Brian Slodysko, Associated Press
By Rahim Faiez, Associated Press
By Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press
By Christopher Bodeen, Associated Press
Economy
Oct 18
By Joe McDonald, Associated Press
By Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.