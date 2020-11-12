Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

News Wrap: October federal government deficit reaches record $284 billion

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. Treasury reports the federal government ran up a record $284 billion budget deficit for the month of October. That shortfall is more than double what it was last year. Also, a helicopter carrying Multinational Force and Observers peacekeepers crashed off the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, killing at least eight people -- including six American service members.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 12 Grief, anger, disbelief: Trump voters face Biden’s victory

  2. Watch Nov 12 Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 will last for years, expert says

  3. Read Nov 12 Democrat to seek full recount in tight U.S. House race in Iowa

  4. Read Nov 12 Pope congratulates Joe Biden on election

  5. Read Nov 12 Republican senators push for Biden to receive intelligence briefings

The Latest