News Wrap: October federal government deficit reaches record $284 billion

In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. Treasury reports the federal government ran up a record $284 billion budget deficit for the month of October. That shortfall is more than double what it was last year. Also, a helicopter carrying Multinational Force and Observers peacekeepers crashed off the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, killing at least eight people -- including six American service members.
