News Wrap: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted from office in no-confidence vote

In our news wrap Saturday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will no longer hold office after the country's opposition secured a narrow majority to vote him down, Marine Le Pen pulls closer to President Emmanuel Macron as French elections begin, Shanghai officials say they will ease COVID-19 restrictions, and for the first time private citizens boarded the International Space Station

