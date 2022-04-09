News Wrap: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted from office in no-confidence vote

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will no longer hold office after the country's opposition secured a narrow majority to vote him down, Marine Le Pen pulls closer to President Emmanuel Macron as French elections begin, Shanghai officials say they will ease COVID-19 restrictions, and for the first time private citizens boarded the International Space Station
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: