News Wrap: Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’

In our news wrap Sunday, Mike Pence criticized Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 capitol attack at an annual dinner with Washington journalists, Treasury Secretary Yellen said there will be no federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank, eight people died when two migrant smuggling boats capsized off the San Diego coast, and Israel forces fatally shot three armed Palestinians in the West Bank.
