Russian journalist reflects on living and reporting in exile

John Yang
Harry Zahn
Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Moscow has continued its clampdown on independent media within its borders. Many Russian journalists fled rather than risk imprisonment. One of them is journalist Mikhail Zygar, whose book “War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine” is coming out in July. He joins John Yang to discuss his experience.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
