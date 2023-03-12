Russian journalist reflects on living and reporting in exile

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Moscow has continued its clampdown on independent media within its borders. Many Russian journalists fled rather than risk imprisonment. One of them is journalist Mikhail Zygar, whose book “War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine” is coming out in July. He joins John Yang to discuss his experience.

