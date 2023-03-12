March 12, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Sen. Jon Tester talks about looming battles in Congress over the national debt, immigration and America’s political divisions. Then, how one journalist left Russia to report on his own country in exile. A thought leader on healthy aging shares her take on designing better lives for all. Plus, a look back at the life of Hollywood screenwriter Frances Marion.

