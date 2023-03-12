Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Sen. Jon Tester talks about looming battles in Congress over the national debt, immigration and America’s political divisions. Then, how one journalist left Russia to report on his own country in exile. A thought leader on healthy aging shares her take on designing better lives for all. Plus, a look back at the life of Hollywood screenwriter Frances Marion.
Support Provided By:
Learn more