News Wrap: Pompeo meets with the Jan. 6 committee

In our news wrap Tuesday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Jan. 6 panel, former President Trump and his former Vice President Pence wage another proxy battle in Wisconsin, Kenya held national elections, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law, Serena Williams announced plans to retire from tennis, and legendary Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier has died.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the January 6 Congressional Committee. He could shed light on discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Also today, Doug Mastriano, who is the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who was outside the Capitol on January 6, appeared virtually before the committee, but he left after challenging its validity.
The former president and his former Vice President Mike Pence are waging another proxy battle tonight. It's in Wisconsin, where Tim Michels, endorsed by Mr. Trump, faces Pence-backed Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican gubernatorial contest.
Meanwhile, Vermont Democrats are choosing a nominee for Congress. The winner could be that state's first female representative to Washington.
The government of Taiwan warned today that ongoing Chinese war games are a rehearsal to take over the island and all of the Western Pacific. China began major military maneuvers after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan.
The Taiwanese foreign minister spoke today in Taipei.
Joseph Wu, Taiwanese Foreign Minister:
China has used the drills in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan. It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation campaign, and economic coercion.
Taiwan's military also carried out its own war games today. Soldiers were seen firing artillery to simulate defense against invasion.
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens today in a shoot-out in the occupied West Bank. It happened during an arrest operation in Nablus. Israeli officials said that soldiers opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks and explosives.
Back in this country, police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say they have arrested and charged the primary suspect in the killings of two Muslim men. Investigators took 51-year-old Muhammad Syed into custody after tracking down a car linked to one of the killings. They are investigating whether he is also responsible for the deaths of two other men. All of the victims were from Pakistan or Afghanistan.
A grand jury in Mississippi has decided against indicting a white woman in the lynching of Emmett Till. The teenager was killed after Carolyn Donham him of lewd comments and actions in 1955. In 2017, a book quoted Donham as saying she had lied, but, today, a prosecutor said that the grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict. Donham is now in her 80s.
President Biden signed the so-called CHIPS Act today, aimed at boosting U.S. semiconductor output. The ceremony took place on the South Lawn of the White House. The president said the CHIPS law, plus the climate health care bill, moving in Congress represent a turning point.
President Joe Biden:
I'm confident that, decades from now, people will look back at this week, with all we passed and all we moved on, that we met the moment at this inflection point in history, a moment when we bet on ourselves, believed in ourselves, and recaptured the story, the spirit and the soul of this nation.
The CHIPS Act includes $280 billion in tax breaks and research funding.
The Food and Drug Administration today authorized a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine in the U.S. It calls for injecting one-fifth of the usual dose in each of two shots. The FDA says that research suggests the smaller dosage is about as effective as the regular dose.
On Wall Street, disappointing earnings from chipmaker Micron Technology pushed tech stocks and the broader market a bit lower. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 58 points to close at 32774. The Nasdaq fell 150 points, 1 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 17.
Tennis great Serena Williams says that she will be stepping away from professional play to focus on her family and business. The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram today that — quote — "There comes a time when we have to decide to move in a different direction. Now the countdown has begun."
Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles. She says she still plans to play in the U.S. Open this month.
And the legendary Motown songwriter and producer Lamont Dozier has died. In the 1960s, he joined with Brian and Eddie Holland, writing more than 25 top 10 hits for the Supremes, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, and others. Here's a clip of the Supremes performing one of those hits, "Where Did Our Love Go?"
(MUSIC)
Just one of Lamont Dozier's many, many hits. He was 81 years old.
