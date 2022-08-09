News Wrap: Pompeo meets with the Jan. 6 committee

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the January 6 Congressional Committee. He could shed light on discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Also today, Doug Mastriano, who is the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who was outside the Capitol on January 6, appeared virtually before the committee, but he left after challenging its validity.

The former president and his former Vice President Mike Pence are waging another proxy battle tonight. It's in Wisconsin, where Tim Michels, endorsed by Mr. Trump, faces Pence-backed Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican gubernatorial contest.

Meanwhile, Vermont Democrats are choosing a nominee for Congress. The winner could be that state's first female representative to Washington.

The government of Taiwan warned today that ongoing Chinese war games are a rehearsal to take over the island and all of the Western Pacific. China began major military maneuvers after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan.

The Taiwanese foreign minister spoke today in Taipei.