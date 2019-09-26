News Wrap: Pompeo says Assad regime used chlorine as chemical weapon

Judy Woodruff:

Pompeo also said the U.S. will provide $4.5 million in additional aid to investigate other suspected chemical weapons attacks.

The death toll from a severe lung illness tied to vaping has now risen to 12 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported the number of confirmed and probable cases surged to 805. Now, that is a 52 percent increase over the 530 illnesses reported just last week.

A new Pentagon report has found the suicide rate among members of the military rose significantly last year. The suicides increased from 18.5 per 100,000 service members in 2013 to 24.8 in 2018. Most were enlisted men under the age of 30.

The State Department unveiled a proposal today that would cut the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. to a record low; 18,000 refugees would be allowed to resettle in the U.S. in fiscal year 2020. The current cap is set at 30,000. President Trump's final decision was still require consultation with Congress.

The Senate today overwhelmingly approved a temporary government funding bill to avoid a shutdown. It will fund the federal government through November 21. That gives lawmakers more time to negotiate money for more controversial items, like President Trump's border wall. The bill now heads to the president's desk, where he's expected to sign it into law.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog announced today that Iran has committed another breach of its 2015 nuclear deal commitments. It reported that Tehran is enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges and plans to install more of those machines than previously announced.

Iran has maintained that its uranium enrichment is solely for civilian purposes.

At a press conference in New York, President Hassan Rouhani insisted his country has been transparent.