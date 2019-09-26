‘Sense of urgency’ on whistleblower complaint will drive subpoenas, says Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff:

Well, it did.

And it raised profound concerns that a process that was meant to allow a whistle-blower to provide information to Congress broke down. And it broke down on the advice of White House counsel and the Department of Justice.

Considering that the complaint involved activity, misconduct by the president, considering that Bill Barr himself was implicated in the complaint, the idea that a director would go to those two sources for guidance in whether this complaint needed to be provided to Congress shows, I think, the most direct conflict of interest.

And that meant this complaint was withheld weeks after it should have been turned over to Congress. And it was being withheld at a time when the president was still withholding military aid, vital military assistance to Ukraine.

So we have a problem here, but , of course, the far broader problem is that we have a president who has tried to leverage the power of his office to pressure a foreign government into helping in yet another U.S. presidential election, this time by manufacturing different dirt on a different opponent.

And we're determined to fully get to the bottom of this.