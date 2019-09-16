News Wrap: Purdue Pharma files for federal bankruptcy protection

Judy Woodruff:

More than 49,000 workers at General Motors plants across the country are on strike tonight after contract talks broke down. It's the first nationwide walkout at GM since 2007, and it affects 33 manufacturing plants and 22 distribution warehouses across nine states.

We will take a closer look after the news summary.

Besieged drugmaker Purdue Pharma had filed today for federal bankruptcy protection. It was part of plan by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits stemming from the opioid crisis. The tentative settlement could be worth $12 billion.

President Trump now says it is — quote — "looking" like Iran was behind a weekend drone attack on crude oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. But he also says he's waiting for definitive proof. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility, and Iran has denied any involvement.

The U.N. Security Council convened today in New York, as the special envoy to Yemen sounded the alarm via video link.