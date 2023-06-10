News Wrap: Trump lashes out at Justice Department at GOP convention in Georgia

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, Trump spoke on the campaign trail a day after his federal indictment was unsealed, Ted Kaczynski died in federal prison, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said his country’s counteroffensive against Russia has begun, skies over the East Coast have started clearing of smoke from Canada’s wildfires, and four children were found alive 40 days after a plane crash in the Amazon.
