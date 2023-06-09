News Wrap: Evidence growing that explosion rocked Ukraine dam before collapse

Amna Nawaz:

Separately, the White House said fresh intelligence indicates Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory near Moscow. The goal is to ensure a steady supply of weapons to use against Ukraine.

Smoky skies partially clear today in Washington, New York and much of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. Air quality alerts remained in force in many places, but at lower levels. Meanwhile, officials in Canada reported the arrival of fire crews from the U.S. and elsewhere will help contain fires in Quebec.

At the same time, more fires spread across the western province of British Columbia. They are adding to the worst start ever for the wildfire season in Canada.

In China, severe flooding swamped part of the country's southwest today after days of heavy rain. The downpours dumped a record 24 inches in 24 hours in Beihai, a province that suffered extreme drought just last month. State TV showed rescue workers wading through flooded streets to free people from their cars. Forecasts call for more rain across Southern China in the coming days.

Ethnic clashes in South Sudan have killed more than 20 people at a U.N. camp that's taking in war refugees from neighboring Sudan. Doctors Without Borders say violence erupted Thursday at the Malakal camp. It's home to thousands of displaced people in the region.

In Sudan itself, a new attempt at a 24-hour cease-fire is set for Saturday. Two months of fighting there have displaced nearly two million people.

Back in this country, Wall Street managed fractional gains on a quiet day of trading. The Dow Jones industrial average was up four 83 points to close at 33876. The Nasdaq rose 20 points. The S&P 500 added five.