News Wrap: Redacted Mueller report coming Thursday, DOJ says

Judy Woodruff:

Here in Washington, the Justice Department now says that a redacted version of the Russia report will be out Thursday morning. Democrats and some Republicans are still calling for the entire report to be made public. Attorney General William Barr says that he will omit anything involving grand jury material, sensitive intelligence or ongoing investigations, among other things.

The president declared today that he will send detained migrants to so-called sanctuary cities. He had previously said he was still considering the idea. It was unclear whether any federal agencies are actually implementing the policy yet. Sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

A federal judge in Florida has denied bail for a Chinese woman charged with illegally entering the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. He stated that he believed she was — quote — "up to something nefarious."

Yujing Zhang pled not guilty today in West Palm Beach. She was arrested last month at the club and found to be carrying multiple electronic devices.

In Sudan, activists say that the military tried today to break up a sit-in outside its headquarters and then backed off. No one was hurt. The incident came four days after the military ousted Omar al-Bashir as president and set up its own transitional council. Protesters are demanding a civilian-led government.

They kept up the pressure in Khartoum today, as soldiers looked on.