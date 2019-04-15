Notre Dame fire prompts global grief for a landmark of civilization

Elizabeth Lev:

Well, there is actually a very interesting comparison.

On July 15 of 1823, the church considered the most — one of the most beautiful churches in Rome was burnt down. It was the church of St. Paul's outside the walls. It was a very, very similar situation. The church was build in the fourth century. It was one of the largest churches. It was filled with incredibly beautiful works of art.

The fire began in the roof, in the wood timbers in the roof, not unlike that of Notre Dame in Paris. And despite the efforts of firefighters, the church simply burnt down.

And the pictures — granted, not photographs — but the pictures of the next days of a church missing the roof with half the building destroyed, you know, it really looked like this was the end of this iconic, amazing building that had seen so many pilgrims and so much history.

But an amazing thing happened. The entire world in 1823 began to contribute and to help. And they sent architects and they sent money and they sent materials. And that church was reborn. And it's now considered one of our really beautiful, most beautiful churches in the city of Rome.

So I think that, even though this is a devastating moment for that link with the ancient history of Notre Dame, we also have the opportunity of seeing a great new moment of people coming together, which, believe it or not, that's what the word church means, people gathered together.

So we have a great opportunity to see people gathering together and see if we can bring that church back to a new life.