News Wrap: Trump’s lawyer told DOJ classified documents had been returned

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, a Trump attorney told the Justice Department that all classified documents had been returned, the Southern Baptist Convention's handling of sexual abuse claims is under investigation, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker is charged with attempted murder, Sen. Sinema's campaign donations from Wall Street come under scrutiny, and Italy's largest lake drops near historic lows.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: