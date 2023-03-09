News Wrap: Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, Russia launched its biggest barrage in a month across Ukraine, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized in Washington after a fall, the Senate confirmed President Biden's pick to lead the IRS, the FBI is investigating whether hackers accessed Congress members' data, and General motors will offer buyouts to most of its white-collar workers in the U.S.
