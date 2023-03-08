News Wrap: Russian mercenaries claim control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, Russian mercenaries claimed they have gained control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, President Biden will propose slowing the growth of federal deficits by $3 trillion, worker strikes in France paralyzed parts of the country, tens of thousands in Greece protested a train disaster that killed dozens, and the world marked International Women's Day.
