Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

November 9, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the country appears headed for a divided government as Democrats do better than expected in the midterms. We look at winners and losers and how much influence each party wields in the next Congress. Plus, from the red wave that failed to materialize to the shifting political winds in former swing states, we examine the major themes of the midterms.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: