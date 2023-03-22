News Wrap: Russian missiles slam residential targets across Ukraine

In our news wrap Wednesday, Russian missiles and drones slammed into residential and other targets across Ukraine, South Korea’s military says North Korea test-fired multiple cruise missiles into the sea, the head of Norfolk Southern faced calls for tougher regulations after the toxic derailment in Ohio and the FAA issued a safety alert to airlines and pilots after several near-collisions.

