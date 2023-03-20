News Wrap: Somalia drought killed an estimated 43,000 people last year

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, a report estimates Somalia’s longest drought on record killed 43,000 people last year, the French government survived no-confidence votes over hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64 without parliament's approval, Israel is facing new criticism after its finance minister declared there is no such thing as a "Palestinian people" and President Biden issued his first veto.
Support Provided By:
Learn more