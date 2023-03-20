News Wrap: Somalia drought killed an estimated 43,000 people last year

In our news wrap Monday, a report estimates Somalia’s longest drought on record killed 43,000 people last year, the French government survived no-confidence votes over hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64 without parliament's approval, Israel is facing new criticism after its finance minister declared there is no such thing as a "Palestinian people" and President Biden issued his first veto.

