News Wrap: Xi, Putin discuss China’s peace proposal for Ukraine

In our news wrap Tuesday, China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a second day as the two nations appeared to strengthen ties, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv offering what he called unwavering support for Ukraine and UN officials say rampant gang violence in Haiti killed at least 187 people from late February into early March.
