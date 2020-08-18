What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Live

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 10 minutes

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 2 in 1 hour

Keynote Address

Roll Call Across America

Former second lady Jill Biden

Latest Election News

See all

News Wrap: Soldiers in Mali detain president in apparent coup attempt

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, soldiers in Mali have detained the president and prime minister in an apparent coup attempt. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has faced growing unrest over a long-running Islamist insurgency. In the capital of Bamako, armed men directed traffic as protesters cheered. Also, in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging schools to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to reopening.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 18 Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure

  2. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it at Democratic National Convention

  3. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  4. Read Aug 18 Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election

  5. Read Aug 18 WATCH: Trump visits Yuma, Arizona for border wall construction update

The Latest