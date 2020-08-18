News Wrap: Soldiers in Mali detain president in apparent coup attempt

In our news wrap Tuesday, soldiers in Mali have detained the president and prime minister in an apparent coup attempt. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has faced growing unrest over a long-running Islamist insurgency. In the capital of Bamako, armed men directed traffic as protesters cheered. Also, in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging schools to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to reopening.
Bill Clinton, AOC, Jill Biden to headline Night 2 of the DNC
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.