News Wrap: Some Mar-a-Lago documents may be protected by attorney-client privilege

Amna Nawaz:

There's word that some of the documents seized from former President Trump's home in Florida may be protected by attorney-client privilege.

Federal prosecutors reported that in a court filing today. It could impact Mr. Trump's call for an independent special master to review the files. A federal judge said over the weekend that she is inclined to grant the request.

The death toll in Pakistan has passed 1,100, as monsoon floods reach historic levels. Officials said today the growing disaster has affected at least 33 million people and done at least $10 billion in damage since mid-June. We will focus more on this right after the news summary.

Meanwhile, authorities in China have evacuated nearly 120,000 people in the country's drought-ravaged southwest, amid flood alerts from sudden heavy rains. Downpours are soaking Sichuan province and the manufacturing hub of Chongqing after weeks of extreme heat scorched the region.

Despite the flood danger, officials say the rain will help farmers and restore hydropower output.

A U.N. nuclear watchdog team headed out to Ukraine today, hoping to quell fears of disaster at an endangered nuclear site. The Zaporizhzhia power plant is under Russian control, and there's been intense shelling in the area, with each side blaming the other.

Today, Ukraine's foreign minister said he hopes the U.N. visit will show the truth.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs: We expect from the mission a clear statement of facts, of violation of all nuclear — of nuclear safety protocols. We know that Russia is putting not only Ukraine, but also the entire world at threat, at risk of a nuclear accident.