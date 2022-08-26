News Wrap: Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech, nuclear plant in Ukraine reconnected to grid

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: An affidavit supporting the August search of the Trump estate in Florida was made public, at least partially.

The U.S. Justice Department released a heavily redacted copy of the 32-page document. Among other things, it says 14 boxes of material that were taken from Mar-a-Lago in a previous search had contained classified material. The FBI used that finding to obtain the warrant for the second search.

We will return to this issue right after the news summary.

Moderna announced today it is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, accusing them of copying its technology for their COVID vaccine. The suit alleges Moderna's rivals infringed on patents protecting the so-called mRNA technology. In response, Pfizer said its vaccine is based on its own work.

In Ukraine, workers at Europe's largest nuclear power plant began reconnecting to the power grid today. Shelling disrupted the power flow at the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday, and there are reports of further shelling overnight. Less than 30 miles away, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, residents said today they're worried about a potential nuclear disaster.