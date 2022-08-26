News Wrap: Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech, nuclear plant in Ukraine reconnected to grid

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, Moderna announced it's suing Pfizer and BioNTech accusing them of copying its technology for their COVID vaccine, workers at a nuclear plant in Ukraine began reconnecting it to the power grid, Britain says the war in Ukraine means another big jump in energy costs and Pakistan's prime minister asks for international help as floods have killed 900 people there.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other news: An affidavit supporting the August search of the Trump estate in Florida was made public, at least partially.
The U.S. Justice Department released a heavily redacted copy of the 32-page document. Among other things, it says 14 boxes of material that were taken from Mar-a-Lago in a previous search had contained classified material. The FBI used that finding to obtain the warrant for the second search.
We will return to this issue right after the news summary.
Moderna announced today it is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, accusing them of copying its technology for their COVID vaccine. The suit alleges Moderna's rivals infringed on patents protecting the so-called mRNA technology. In response, Pfizer said its vaccine is based on its own work.
In Ukraine, workers at Europe's largest nuclear power plant began reconnecting to the power grid today. Shelling disrupted the power flow at the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday, and there are reports of further shelling overnight. Less than 30 miles away, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, residents said today they're worried about a potential nuclear disaster.
Hanna Kuz, Zaporizhzhia Resident (through translator):
There are fears the Ukrainian authorities won't be able to warn us of the radiation in time, or that we won't respond to it in the right way, or that there will be a widespread psychosis among the locals, which could cause mass panic.
Officials in that area began distributing iodine tablets today. Those can help block the human thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine.
Energy regulators in Britain say the war in Ukraine means another big jump in energy costs is coming. The U.K.'s energy regulator projected today that, starting in October, annual costs will go up 80 percent from one year ago. The problem is driven by the soaring price of wholesale natural gas as Russia cuts supplies to Europe.
The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, appealed today for international help after catastrophic flooding. Monsoon rains started a month early this year and triggered floods that have killed more than 900 Pakistanis since mid-June. The deluge has also destroyed 170,000 homes and inundated roads, leaving thousands of people marooned. The country is now under a state of emergency.
Back in this country, the EPA has proposed designated two so-called forever chemicals as hazardous substances. They're known as PFAS compounds and have been linked to cancer. They have largely been phased out of manufacturing, but still show up in drinking water and do not degrade over time. The EPA says today's move would allow quicker cleanup of contaminated sites.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": Senator Thune explains why he opposes the president's student loan forgiveness plan; David Brooks and Ruth Marcus weigh in on the investigations surrounding Donald Trump; climate change threatens the survival of an iconic cactus in the Southwest; plus much more.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: