News Wrap: Sri Lanka opposition leaders try to form new government amid political upheaval

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Sri Lanka opposition leaders met to form a new government after the country's president and prime minister prepare to step down amid widespread protests, Japanese voters hand Shinzo Abe's political party a major victory, Russian rocket fire killed at least 15 in Ukraine, and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is now willing to testify publicly before the Jan. 6 panel.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: