News Wrap: Sri Lanka opposition leaders try to form new government amid political upheaval

In our news wrap Sunday, Sri Lanka opposition leaders met to form a new government after the country's president and prime minister prepare to step down amid widespread protests, Japanese voters hand Shinzo Abe's political party a major victory, Russian rocket fire killed at least 15 in Ukraine, and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is now willing to testify publicly before the Jan. 6 panel.

