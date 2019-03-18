News Wrap: Streetcar shooting in the Netherlands kills 3

Judy Woodruff:

The government of New Zealand is promising tougher gun law proposals within 10 days. That word came today after Friday's terror at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, leaving 50 people dead.

Meanwhile, President Trump complained that news reports are unfairly blaming him for the attack. The accused gunman referred to him as — quote — "a symbol of renewed white identity."

We will look at all of this after the news summary.

A gunman in the Netherlands today killed three people and wounded five on a streetcar in Utrecht. A 37-year-old man from Turkey was arrested hours later. Forensic teams and bomb-sniffing dogs searched the scene after the attack.

The Dutch justice minister said it is still unclear what sparked the shooting.