News Wrap: Supreme Court rules Title 42 border policy will stay in place indefinitely

In our news wrap Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court said the COVID-era rule barring migrants at the southern border from seeking legal asylum will stay in place indefinitely, Russia is again demanding conditions for peace that Ukraine is sure to reject and South Korea's military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border on Monday.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title 42 barring migrants at the Southern border from seeking legal asylum will stay in place indefinitely.
The rule was based on stopping the spread of COVID. Conservative-leaning states warned that they would be overwhelmed by thousands of migrants if the policy is ended. Five conservative justices agreed to leave it standing and said that the court will hear arguments in February.
Russia is again demanding conditions for peace that Ukraine is sure to reject. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that Kyiv must demilitarize before the war can end. Ukraine said that Moscow needs to face reality. In Eastern Ukraine, a large residential building burned today in Bakhmut, where Russian forces have attacked for weeks. Most of those still in the ravaged city are elderly.
Pilaheia, Bakhmut Resident (through translator):
You kind of get used to it. There are constant explosions.
Earlier, when something got hit, I'd bend over and get on the ground. But now you just don't even look or you listen carefully what is happening and where. That's how we are now. But, still, I want to live a normal life.
Also today, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that he's banning oil sales to countries enforcing a price cap on Russian oil.
South Korea's military apologized today for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border on Monday. The South's top general said it showed that his air defenses cannot detect small surveillance drones. At a Cabinet meeting, President Yoon Suk-yeol addressed the failure and said the need to fix it is clear.
Yoon Suk-Yeol, South Korean President (through translator):
Yesterday, North Korea's military drones invaded our airspace. The incident showed a substantial lack of our military's preparedness and training.
Using yesterday's incident as momentum, we will expedite the plan to create a drone unit as soon as possible.
This was the first time that North Korean drones have violated South Korean airspace since 2017.
Back in this country, congressman-elect George Santos has admitted to lying in his campaign about his college and work experience. In an interview Monday, the New York Republican acknowledged that he never graduated from college and never worked for financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.
He said — quote — "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
We will take a closer look later in the program.
A convicted ring-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced today to 16 years in federal prison. Adam Fox had been found guilty last summer at his trial in Grand Rapids. Federal prosecutors wanted him to spend life in prison, but, outside the courthouse, after today's hearing, they said the sentence is still a warning.
Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney:
Responding to domestic terrorism plots has been a priority for the Department of Justice since its founding. We're going to continue to spare no expense to make sure we disrupt plots like these and bring those responsible, hold them accountable to the law.
The FBI broke up the kidnapping plot in the fall of 2020. Another ringleader will be sentenced tomorrow.
And, on Wall Street, stocks struggled to make headway after the long holiday weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37 points to close at 33241. But the Nasdaq fell 144 points, more than 1 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 15 points.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": Republican representative-elect George Santos admits to lying about his resume; how rapper Megan Thee Stallion's court battle highlights mistreatment of Black women; a biography uncovers new details about the life of film legend Elizabeth Taylor; plus much more.
