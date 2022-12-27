News Wrap: Supreme Court rules Title 42 border policy will stay in place indefinitely

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title 42 barring migrants at the Southern border from seeking legal asylum will stay in place indefinitely.

The rule was based on stopping the spread of COVID. Conservative-leaning states warned that they would be overwhelmed by thousands of migrants if the policy is ended. Five conservative justices agreed to leave it standing and said that the court will hear arguments in February.

Russia is again demanding conditions for peace that Ukraine is sure to reject. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that Kyiv must demilitarize before the war can end. Ukraine said that Moscow needs to face reality. In Eastern Ukraine, a large residential building burned today in Bakhmut, where Russian forces have attacked for weeks. Most of those still in the ravaged city are elderly.