News Wrap: Supreme Court throws out Curtis Flowers conviction, citing racial bias

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a murder conviction and death sentence for a black Mississippi man, citing racial bias in jury selection.

The 7-2 majority found Curtis Flowers was deprived of a fair trial because a prosecutor excluded black jurors over six trials. Flowers could now face a seventh trial.

A mass government roundup may begin Sunday for migrant families who have received deportation orders. Several news organizations report Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, is likely to launch predawn raids in major cities. President Trump tweeted earlier this week that millions of migrants will soon be deported.

Longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is accusing President Trump of sexually assaulting her back in the 1990s. In a memoir excerpted in "New York Magazine," she says it happened in a department store dressing room. Carroll is now the 16th woman to accuse Mr. Trump of sexual assault. The president denies all of the claims, and he said today that he has never met Carroll.

The state of Missouri refused today to renew an abortion license for a Planned Parenthood clinic in Saint Louis. It is the last Missouri clinic where abortions are conducted. But a judge's previous order will let it continue at least for now. Planned Parenthood vowed to challenge the licensing decision.