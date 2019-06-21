Possibility of war with the U.S. leaves Iranians ‘rattled’

Reza Sayah:

Judy, like much of the world, Iranians and the Iranian government were engrossed by these tweets that confirmed Mr. Trump had OKed a military strike against Iran last night, and abruptly called it off in the last minute, even after this mission was under way.

If indeed this is true, that means, for Iranians, this is the closest that they have come to seeing the U.S. attack Iran, to seeing Iran and the U.S. go to war since 1988. That's when the U.S. attacked and downed a small Iranian warship in the Persian Gulf.

So the reaction here by the Iranian government is one that acknowledges the gravity the situation, one that acknowledges that the situation is getting closer to a possible open conflict.

The reaction has been firm, in that they have said, look, we downed the U.S. drone, we claim it, and we had the right to down the U.S. drone because, Iran says, it crossed into (AUDIO GAP) territory.

But they have also been measured. Even though the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard said Iran is prepared for war, he also came out and said they do not want war.