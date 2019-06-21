President Trump holds back on strike against missile site

President Donald Trump:

They came and they said: "Sir, we're ready to go. We'd like a decision." I said: "I want to know something before you go. How many people will be killed, in this case, Iranians?" Came back, said: "Sir, approximately 150."

And I thought about it for a second. And I said, you know what, they shot down an unmanned drone, plane, whatever you want to call it, and here we are sitting with 150 dead people that would have taken place probably within a half-hour after I said go ahead. And I didn't like it. I didn't think it was — I didn't think it was proportionate.