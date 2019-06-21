Why Trump’s choice to hold back on Iran was about instincts

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, by the president's own account, this really comes down to him, at the last minute, changing his mind and thinking that killing 150 people wasn't going to be a — quote — "proportional response" to what Iran did to the U.S. military drone, which was, of course, was shoot it down.

The president said that he was moved. Essentially, this was a moral decision by him to say, you know what? This isn't going to be fair if we do this.

Now, it's really important to note that the president did lay out different timelines for how this happened. On Twitter, he was saying it was only 10 minutes before the mission was going to happen. And there was some reports that said that planes were even in the sky.

But in the interview with NBC News, he put the estimate more at 30 minutes, and said that there was no actual plan approved yet, that this was all him still thinking about whether or not he wanted to approve that plan.

The bottom line is that the president is really relying on his own instincts. And he's really saying, look, I know what's best for my foreign policy, I'm going to listen to all this advice. But when it comes down to it, I'm the one that's going to make the decision in this White House.