News Wrap: Terror attack in Tel Aviv kills 1, injures 6 others

In our news wrap Friday, Israeli authorities said a driver rammed a car into a group of people near a popular park in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding six others, the U.S. Labor Department reported employers added 236,000 jobs in March while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% and Russian news agencies say Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged with espionage.

