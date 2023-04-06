News Wrap: Tenn. House Republicans move to oust 3 Democrats who joined anti-gun protest

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, protesters engulfed the Tennessee State Capitol as Republicans moved to oust three Democratic lawmakers who joined anti-gun protests from the House floor, the Biden administration moved to block states from outright banning transgender athletes in school sports and French President Macron was in China urging President Xi to help end the war in Ukraine.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch