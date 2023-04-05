News Wrap: Tornado in southeastern Missouri kills at least 5 people

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, a tornado killed at least five people in southeastern Missouri in the second round of severe weather to strike the region in less than a week, former Vice President Pence will testify in the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation and a state report in Maryland concludes more than 150 Catholic priests and others sexually abused some 600 children over 80 years.
It has happened again. A tornado killed at least five people today in Southeastern Missouri. It was the second round of deadly storms to strike that part of the country in less than a week.
Gabrielle Hays is in St. Louis and files this report.
Gabrielle Hays:
The tornado struck in the pre dawn hours, and daybreak brought the destruction into full view.
The storm ravaged the areas of Marble Hill and Glenallen in rural Bollinger County, about two hours south of St. Louis. Officials say the twister touched down for roughly 15 minutes. Search-and-rescue operations got under way with more than 20 agencies involved, including the St. Louis Fire Department. Crews went door to door checking for victims and survivors, at times cutting back toppled trees just to access them.
The storm was part of the latest weather system to wreak havoc throughout the U.S. heartland. On Tuesday, eyewitness video and audio captured a long, spindly funnel cloud, whipping into rope-like formations.
Woman:
Oh, my God.
And an Illinois blast of lightning and intense winds causing damage to cars, homes and power lines. It all came just days after tornadoes struck Little Rock, Arkansas, and elsewhere, killing 32 people.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Gabrielle Hays in St. Louis.
All told, some 40 million people were under the threat of severe storms today across a swathe of states.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will testify after all in the Justice Department's January 6 investigation. A spokesman said today that he will not appeal a federal judge's order to comply with a subpoena. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump had argued that the subpoena violates executive privilege.
In the Middle East, there are reportedly new clashes this evening in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem that follows last night's violence, when Israeli police said Palestinians refused to leave after evening prayers. Police video showed office are storming the compound as Palestinians threw fireworks. The Palestinian said a number of people were beaten by the police.
In response, militants in Gaza fired rockets and the Israelis launched airstrikes. There were no reports of casualties.
Back in this country, the U.S. Justice Department has reached a tentative settlement of more than $144 million with victims of a mass shooting in Texas. Back in 2017, a gunman attacked a Baptist church service in Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio. He killed 26 people, including a pregnant woman, and wounded 22 others.
A federal judge found the U.S. Air Force never reported that the shooter had been court-martialed for assault. That would have barred him from buying a gun.
Progressive Democrats are celebrating victories in two key elections today. In Chicago, Brandon Johnson won a Tuesday run-off to be the next mayor. He was backed by the city's teachers union.
And, in Wisconsin, voters elected Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court. That gives it a liberal majority ahead of a key ruling on abortion access and on voting rights.
Janet Protasiewicz, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-Elect:
Our state is taking a step forward to a better and brighter future where our rights and freedoms will be protected.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Janet Protasiewicz:
And while there is still work to be done, tonight, we celebrate this historic victory that has obviously reignited hope in so many of us.
In Denver, two relatively moderate candidates led a crowded field in the mayor's race, with votes still being counted.
A state report in Maryland concludes more than 150 Catholic priests and others sexually abused some 600 children over a span of 80 years. The state attorney general said today a nearly-four-year investigation found pervasive, pernicious and persistent abuse that church officials covered up. The archbishop of Baltimore apologized and called the accounts shocking.
Two more states have banned gender-affirming care for minors. The Republican governor of Indiana signed a ban today hours after Idaho's Republican governor did the same; 13 states now have such laws. And Kansas became the 20th state to bar trans athletes from girls and women's sports after Republican lawmakers overrode the governor's veto.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits today on emissions of mercury and other pollutants from coal-fired power plants. Their proposals would reverse a Trump era rollback of standards put in place by President Obama. EPA says the shift aims to protect children, vulnerable adults and those living near power plants.
And, on Wall Street, stocks struggled after another batch of disappointing data on the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80 points to close it 33482. But the Nasdaq fell 129 points, or 1 percent. And the S&P 500 lost 10 points.
