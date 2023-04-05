News Wrap: Tornado in southeastern Missouri kills at least 5 people

Geoff Bennett:

All told, some 40 million people were under the threat of severe storms today across a swathe of states.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will testify after all in the Justice Department's January 6 investigation. A spokesman said today that he will not appeal a federal judge's order to comply with a subpoena. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump had argued that the subpoena violates executive privilege.

In the Middle East, there are reportedly new clashes this evening in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem that follows last night's violence, when Israeli police said Palestinians refused to leave after evening prayers. Police video showed office are storming the compound as Palestinians threw fireworks. The Palestinian said a number of people were beaten by the police.

In response, militants in Gaza fired rockets and the Israelis launched airstrikes. There were no reports of casualties.

Back in this country, the U.S. Justice Department has reached a tentative settlement of more than $144 million with victims of a mass shooting in Texas. Back in 2017, a gunman attacked a Baptist church service in Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio. He killed 26 people, including a pregnant woman, and wounded 22 others.

A federal judge found the U.S. Air Force never reported that the shooter had been court-martialed for assault. That would have barred him from buying a gun.

Progressive Democrats are celebrating victories in two key elections today. In Chicago, Brandon Johnson won a Tuesday run-off to be the next mayor. He was backed by the city's teachers union.

And, in Wisconsin, voters elected Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court. That gives it a liberal majority ahead of a key ruling on abortion access and on voting rights.