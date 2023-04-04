News Wrap: Midwest and South brace for more storms days after tornadoes killed 32

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: Parts of the Midwest and south braced for a new wave of severe weather days after tornadoes killed 32 people.

This morning, powerful thunderstorms swept the Quad Cities area in Iowa and Illinois with winds of 80 miles an hour and hail the size of baseballs. Meanwhile, a blizzard warning covered the Dakotas. And high winds kept fire conditions dangerous across the Southwest.

There's some encouraging news about Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter being held in Russia. The newspaper says he met with his lawyers today for the first time and appeared to be in good health. The Journal has denied Gershkovich was spying, as Russia claims.

A Russian woman suspected in a fatal bombing will stay in jail for two months pending an investigation. Sunday's attack in St. Petersburg killed a military blogger who backed the war in Ukraine. At a hearing today, Daria Trepova was kept in a glass holding cell. She's reportedly said she did not know that a statuette she gave to the victim was really a bomb.

The Kremlin today denied abducting children from Ukraine. The International Criminal Court has accused the Russians of taking hundreds of children from orphanages and putting some up for adoption. That would be a war crime. But the Russian commissioner for children's rights called the allegations a farce.