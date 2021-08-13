News Wrap: Third vaccine dose recommended for people with weakened immune systems

William Brangham:

Also today, the nation's second and third largest public school districts ramped up their COVID vaccine requirements.

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the Chicago Public Schools are now mandating teachers and staff be fully vaccinated by October 15. Meanwhile, the teachers union of Broward County, Florida, said three of their teachers and an aide died of COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours earlier this week.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is out with a new terrorism warning today. It said that frustrations over new COVID-19 restrictions could motivate violent extremists to carry out attacks. The department also warned of targeted violence around the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and religious holidays.

A federal judge in Washington has allowed the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium to remain in place for now, until higher courts decide whether it's legal.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki welcomed the move and insisted the policy is a — quote — "proper use of its lawful authority to protect the public health." Landlord groups that challenged the moratorium plan to appeal the ruling to the D.C. Circuit Court.

The Florida Keys and Florida Bay are under tropical storm warnings tonight, as Tropical Depression Fred moves closer to the state. The storm is gaining strength as it lashes the northern coast of Cuba. Last night, parts of Miami Beach were already starting to feel the effects with rain and flash floods. Fred is expected to drop as much as seven inches of rain on parts of South Florida by Monday.

Firefighters in Southeastern Montana are scrambling to contain wildfires that are closing in on more rural towns and ranchlands. Thousands of people around the northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation have been forced to evacuate.

Meanwhile, California's Dixie Fire, which destroyed the town of Greenville and some 550 homes, remains less than a third contained. A red flag warning was issued for dry lightning that could spark new fires.

Another day of triple-digit temperatures roasted parts of the Pacific Northwest. An air quality alert was issued through Saturday for Northwest Washington state on account of drifting smoke from nearby wildfires.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported July was Earth's hottest month on record. Its director said this adds to the disruptive path of climate change.

In Turkey, at least 38 people have died in severe floods and mudslides that have battered the country's northern coasts. Dozens of people are still missing, after torrents of water collapsed buildings and tossed cars and debris all over the streets.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the area today and promised to rebuild.