News Wrap: Travelers face flight delays and cancellations ahead of July 4 weekend

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, a new wave of flight delays and cancellations hit air travelers nationwide as the July 4 holiday weekend approaches, Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the chokehold killing of Jordan Neely on a New York subway and authorities in France tightened security after police killed a teenager during a traffic stop.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.