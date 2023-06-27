News Wrap: Senate report outlines failures by the FBI, Homeland Security before Jan. 6

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Tuesday, a Senate report cited sweeping intelligence failures by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a heat dome scorched Texas again amid warnings that blistering temperatures will invade the Midwest and the Deep South through July 4 and sales records show a surge of e-cigarette devices onto the U.S. market in the last three years.
