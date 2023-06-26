News Wrap: Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer sentenced to life in prison

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Monday, the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer was sentenced to life in prison after a guilty plea, lawyers made closing arguments in the trial of a former sheriff's deputy charged with child neglect for not confronting the gunman during the 2018 Parkland school shooting and a new round of severe storms has claimed 3 more lives in parts of the Midwest.
