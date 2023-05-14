News Wrap: Tropical Cyclone Mocha batters Myanmar coast

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, Cyclone Mocha made landfall over Myanmar and lashed refugee camps in Bangladesh, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy made stops in Berlin and Paris to meet with German Chancellor Sholz and French President Macron, and Homeland Security reported that illegal crossings at the Mexican border were halved since Title 42 ended midnight Thursday.
