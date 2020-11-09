News Wrap: Tropical Storm Eta floods parts of South Florida

In our news wrap Monday, South Florida faced major flooding as Tropical Storm Eta dumped up to a foot of rain. Whole neighborhoods were swamped by the deluge, with residents taken by surprise. Also, General Motors has issued a major new recall of more than 217,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. It involves transmission oil leaks that might cause cars and trucks to stop or catch fire.
Meet the members of president-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.