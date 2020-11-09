Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

News Wrap: Tropical Storm Eta floods parts of South Florida

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, South Florida faced major flooding as Tropical Storm Eta dumped up to a foot of rain. Whole neighborhoods were swamped by the deluge, with residents taken by surprise. Also, General Motors has issued a major new recall of more than 217,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. It involves transmission oil leaks that might cause cars and trucks to stop or catch fire.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 09 Barr authorizes election probes despite little evidence of fraud

  2. Read Nov 09 Meet the members of president-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force

  3. Watch Nov 09 GOP election lawyer says ‘there’s not evidence’ to support Trump’s legal claims

  4. Watch Nov 09 While Trump refuses to concede, Biden moves forward with plans

  5. Read Nov 07 WATCH: Election 2020 – A PBS NewsHour special

The Latest